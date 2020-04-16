Hillsborough Rescinds Curfew, But Stay-At-Home Order Remains - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Hillsborough Rescinds Curfew, But Stay-At-Home Order Remains

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said the curfew was hastily approved and is redundant, since there is already a countywide stay at home order. DAYLINA MILLER/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Hillsborough County will no longer be under a curfew.

The Hillsborough Emergency Policy Group on Thursday voted unanimously to rescind the curfew, which had gone into effect Monday night.

During Thursday’s meeting, group members said the curfew – which required residents to stay indoors from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. – ended up confusing the public.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister concurred, saying the curfew was hastily approved and is redundant, since there is already a countywide stay at home order.

The curfew was enacted after dozens of large gatherings took place over the weekend, prompting nearly 40 calls to police reporting that people not paying attention to social distancing.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give.