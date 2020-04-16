 Hillsborough Rescinds Curfew, But Stay-At-Home Order Remains - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Hillsborough Rescinds Curfew, But Stay-At-Home Order Remains

Carl Lisciandrello
April 16, 2020 02:54 PM
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said the curfew was hastily approved and is redundant, since there is already a countywide stay at home order. DAYLINA MILLER/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Hillsborough County will no longer be under a curfew.

The Hillsborough Emergency Policy Group on Thursday voted unanimously to rescind the curfew, which had gone into effect Monday night.

During Thursday’s meeting, group members said the curfew – which required residents to stay indoors from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. – ended up confusing the public.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister concurred, saying the curfew was hastily approved and is redundant, since there is already a countywide stay at home order.

The curfew was enacted after dozens of large gatherings took place over the weekend, prompting nearly 40 calls to police reporting that people not paying attention to social distancing.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.

