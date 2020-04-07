Hillsborough School Supt. Addison Davis Signals Likely End To In-Class Learning For School Year - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Hillsborough School Supt. Addison Davis Signals Likely End To In-Class Learning For School Year

Hillsborough County School Supt. Addison Davis, left, appeared on Tampa Mayor Jane Castor's daily Facebook Live Monday, where he indicated public schools may not reopen this school year due to COVID-19. City of Tampa Facebook

Public and charter K-12 schools around the state are conducting classes online through May 1 due to COVID-19.

Hillsborough County Schools superintendent Addison Davis is indicating that may be the way it is for the rest of the school year.

Listen to an audio version of this story

Davis appeared on Tampa Mayor Jane Castor’s daily Facebook Live Monday.

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

While Florida Department of Education officials have not said anything yet about ending in-person classes, Davis told Castor he sees signs that will happen.

“We started this process, I think it was mid-March, and it was always in a two-week phase – we’re going to come back on March 27, and then here we go, we push it out to April 15, and now we’re out to May 1,” he said.

“So if you can see the trajectory … I would say that we probably will be out until the end of the year,” Davis continued. “It’s a safe bet. And we’re prepared for it in Hillsborough, lessons are already created and made, and then asking individuals to transition back to our schools may create angst for families.”

Davis also said summer learning could be conducted virtually as well.

“We are ready and prepared and developing that model right now, just in case,” he said.

Davis added that – at the moment – the district still wants to hold graduations, and are considering pushing them all the way back to the end of July if necessary.

“We understand and I personally understand this is a special moment for our students, and they’re missing so many grad bash activities, proms, you name it, they may not be able to go to,” he said. “And so we want to protect and keep the schedule as is right now. We see other counties are, that’s their own prerogative to cancel. I’m just not willing to do it right now.”

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give