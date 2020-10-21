Hillsborough Schools Announces $38 Million In Raises While Teacher Cuts Loom - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Hillsborough Schools Announces $38 Million In Raises While Teacher Cuts Loom

Hillsborough County Public Schools Supt. Addison Davis announced Tuesday that, thanks to state funding, $38 million will go to teacher salary adjustments this year. Hillsborough County Public Schools Facebook page

The Hillsborough County Public School District announced a tentative plan Tuesday to raise starting pay for new teachers, just a week after announcing that hundreds of teacher jobs would be cut.

Under the district’s proposal, 4,478 new teachers in traditional schools will be paid an annual salary of $46,900, up from $40,000 previously.

Last week, Hillsborough School Superintendent Addison Davis said the district would eliminate 330 teachers’ jobs — and not fill another 424 vacancies. Other teachers will be reassigned to other positions.

The cuts are aimed at helping the district address a $72 million budget deficit.

During the public comment period at Tuesday night’s school board meeting, teachers, students and parents spoke of the devastating impact of losing their favorite instructors.

“The cuts that are being made in our county every day are deeply affecting the programs that I have dedicated my life to,” said Isabella Rodriguez, a senior at Plant High School who spoke in defense of art and music programs.

“Our school board says we need to put the students first and then they relocate funding to administration, leaving less money for paying teachers, resulting in teacher cuts. To me, this doesn’t sound like students first.”

Superintendent Addison Davis said the decision to cut teachers has been difficult, but necessary in order to make payroll that amounts to $66 million twice a month.

“The bigger picture of this is — for us and for me — I have to be able to look at it from a 30,000 foot perspective to look at the entire picture and be able to make payroll for 24,000 teachers every two weeks,” he said.

The county received $38 million for teacher raises under House Bill 641, the state’s Teacher Salary Increase Allocation. The bill, which was passed by the state earlier this year, dedicates a total of $500 million toward increasing teacher salaries.

Eighty percent of those funds have to go toward increasing the minimum base salary for new teachers.

“They were very clear that it had to be allocated in a really specific way to our newer teachers,” said Stephanie Baxter-Jenkins, executive director of the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association.

“And while I am extremely happy that our new teachers are going to get such good raises, we did as best we could with the money we were given for our veterans,” she added.

“That was put upon us by the state. So it is one of these many things where when we are talking to state legislatures, let’s make sure in the future we remember our veterans as well.”