Hillsborough Schools Superintendent In Self-Quarantine After Coronavirus Exposure - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Hillsborough Schools Superintendent In Self-Quarantine After Coronavirus Exposure

Hillsborough County Schools

The superintendent for Hillsborough County Public Schools is in quarantine after being in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet Sunday night, Addison Davis said he has tested negative but will quarantine for 14 days.

“I have tested negative on both a rapid test and a laboratory test in the past 24 hours,” Davis tweeted. “Nonetheless, I will follow our locally established protocol just as we ask our students and staff to do, and will quarantine for 14 days from the last time I was around the individual.”

Davis said he will work remotely during the quarantine period.