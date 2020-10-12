 Hillsborough Schools Superintendent In Self-Quarantine After Coronavirus Exposure - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Hillsborough Schools Superintendent In Self-Quarantine After Coronavirus Exposure

Carl Lisciandrello
October 12, 2020 08:02 AM
Hillsborough County Schools

The superintendent for Hillsborough County Public Schools is in quarantine after being in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet Sunday night, Addison Davis said he has tested negative but will quarantine for 14 days.

“I have tested negative on both a rapid test and a laboratory test in the past 24 hours,” Davis tweeted. “Nonetheless, I will follow our locally established protocol just as we ask our students and staff to do, and will quarantine for 14 days from the last time I was around the individual.”

Davis said he will work remotely during the quarantine period.

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Democrats, Republicans Both Oppose 'Top-Two Open Primary' Amendment


Read more

Report: Number Of Uninsured Children Sees Largest Jump In A Decade


Read more

Florida Reports Two Days of Coronavirus Data After Skipping Saturday


Read more