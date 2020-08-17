Hillsborough Sheriff Buys Body Cameras For Uniformed Deputies - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Hillsborough Sheriff Buys Body Cameras For Uniformed Deputies

Sheriff Chad Chronister and HCSO deputies Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Hillsborough County deputies are in training to use new body cameras.

With backing from the Hillsborough County Commission, Sheriff Chad Chronister said Monday the agency is purchasing 1,000 chest-mounted cameras for deputies for $14 million over approximately five years.

He said they chose the Axon Body 3 camera for its dependability, because eyeglass-mounted or shoulder-mounted cameras tend to fall off should a deputy get into a scuffle.

Chronister also said the cameras are an answer to what he calls the “public outcry for accountability and transparency.”

“We know that it is human nature to perceive something one way in the heat of the moment. Having video evidence will provide clarity for everyone and will also hold all parties accountable. Agencies that have implemented cameras have seen a reduction in use of force incidents and citizen complaints,” he said.

The cameras will come on automatically if deputies remove their guns or tasers from the holsters or if they activate their light bar on their patrol cars, according to Chronister. Deputies will have the ability to deactive the cameras, but the sheriff said if they do it without a justifiable reason, they will face disciplinary action.

Footage from the body cameras will be made public. Chronister said they’ve hired three people full-time to redact video for privacy concerns if necessary, as well as keep up with public record requests.

He said he has wanted the body cameras for the three years since he became sheriff, but the money wasn’t there before – and the technology only came into reach because the price went down a little and Hillsborough Commissioners made this effort a priority.

Chronister hopes the cameras will be fully in use by the end of September.