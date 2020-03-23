 Hillsborough Teachers, Parents Can't Access Online Portal; Schools Working On Resolution - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Hillsborough Teachers, Parents Can’t Access Online Portal; Schools Working On Resolution

Delaney Brown
March 23, 2020 11:26 AM

If you’re having trouble logging into your child’s Edsby account, you’re not alone.

As Hillsborough County schools make the switch to remote instruction, teachers and parents are having trouble logging into the county’s online learning platform.

When parents tried to log in to their child’s Edsby accounts Monday, they were met with an error message. 

Grading for area students resumes in full Monday, March 30, after a week-long troubleshooting period. 

In an email to parents Monday morning, Hillsborough County Public Schools acknowledged the issue – informing parents that the platform was aware of the issue and already working on a solution. 

School officials said this is why the county designed the transition period. 

“This is why Set up for  Success Week is is so important, so we can work out these glitches before grading begins,” school officials said.

School officials directed families to a secondary platform, Clever, to access other available assignments for student ready to begin eLearning. 

