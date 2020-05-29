 Hillsborough To Open Three More COVID-19 Testing Sites - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Hillsborough To Open Three More COVID-19 Testing Sites

Steve Newborn
May 28, 2020 08:20 PM
Covid-19 Testing IStock

Hillsborough County officials have announced the opening of three more public testing sites for Covid-19.

Gene Early, with the county’s department of healthcare services, said they have been working with Suncoast Community Health Centers to partner with the state Department of Health to provide testing in Brandon.

“We believe this solution will provide additional outreach in the Brandon area, to the Hispanic population and others, that might otherwise not be tested,” Early told members of the Hillsborough Emergency Policy Group.

He added that the county will also open two other mobile testing sites in Wimauma and Sun City. They are expected to be open one to two days a week.

The county already operates free public testing sites at Raymond James Stadium and community resource centers in South Shore, east Tampa and Plant City.

Members of the group had requested more testing sites be set up where residents might be at higher risk of contracting the virus.

Since mid-March, samples for more than 20,600 tests have been collected at the four public sites and through a mobile testing program.

BayCare - May 2020
Helios - College is for Everyone - rev April 2020
WUSF Silent Campaign

Trenam Law

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Hillsborough County COVID-19 Cases Top 2,000; Polk County Has Second-Largest Daily Increase In Cases


Read more

Social Distancing No Longer Required At Pinellas County Beaches


Read more

Addition Of Pasco and Polk Means Vacation Rentals Can Now Operate Across Tampa Bay


Read more