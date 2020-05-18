Hillsborough To Reopen Parks With Some Limits On Monday - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Hillsborough To Reopen Parks With Some Limits On Monday

Lettuce Lake Park sign in northern Hillsborough County Susan Giles Wantuck/WUSF Public Media

If the car traffic in the space of 10 minutes on Sunday afternoon was any indication, people are eager to get back to birdwatching or just walking in the woods of Lettuce Lake Park, in northern Hillsborough County.

It’s one of many parks closed by the county in an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus. Hillsborough County is opening Lettuce Lake Park and others Monday so people can exercise and let their dogs have a good run.

Tennis, pickleball and volleyball courts will reopen, but organized groups and teams are still not allowed. The county says outside restrooms will be available at staffed sites, but visitors are advised to bring water for themselves and for their dogs. Social distancing rules remain in effect and the county encourages the use of face masks.

Skate parks, playgrounds, rec centers and athletic fields will remain closed for now.

The City of Tampa has opened all parks and a number of public swimming pools.

Sarasota County officials are still asking park visitors to maintain social distancing and limit groups to 10.

Pinellas County cancelled park shelter reservations through late May, and parks are open with certain restrictions and social distancing, but it’s welcoming new reservations for camping at Fort De Soto Campground and Shell Key Preserve this week.

Manatee County basketball, pickleball and tennis courts remain closed, as do a number of parks.

Like Hillsborough County, Polk County has cancelled its county-run summer camps.

Hernando County Parks are open and the county is not allowing large sports gatherings or large events.

And Pasco County has reopened parks with limits on some uses.