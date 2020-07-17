Historic Week Again For New Florida Coronavirus Cases and Related Deaths - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Historic Week Again For New Florida Coronavirus Cases and Related Deaths

Florida Health Officials reported a record number of positive coronavirus tests and COVID-19 -related deaths in the seven-day period since July 10. Florida Department of Health

Florida closed out another work week of the coronavirus pandemic Friday seeing a record number of infections and deaths.

State health officials recorded the highest number of both new COVID-19 cases and deaths in a seven-day period.

According to figures from the Florida Department of Health, 83,090 people statewide have tested positive for the virus since July 10. The number tops last week’s previous seven-day record high of 65,557 new positive tests.

There were also the highest number to day of people testing positive in the greater Tampa Bay region over a week. Health officials reported 13,860 new positive tests in the seven days since July 10. Last week, 12,480 new positive tests were reported.

Friday’s report from the Florida Department of Health shows 327,241 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state – an increase of 11,466 positive tests since Thursday.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 2,165 more people tested positive in the 24-hour period since Thursday’s report.

The results of 103,929 tests came back Thursday, and 14.34% came back positive.

A total of 20,191 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes in the state at some point during their illness; 366 more than Thursday’s report.

The state death toll due to complications from COVID-19 for the week also set a new high. The Department of Health recorded 703 deaths since July 10; the previous high of 418 deaths was recorded last week. In the greater Tampa Bay region, there were 182 deaths reported over the last seven days; also a record high. The previous high of 116 deaths was recorded last week.

Friday’s report showed 128 deaths in the state in the 24-hour period since Thursday’s report.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, health officials reported nine deaths.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Friday, July 17:

Hillsborough: 22,502

Pinellas: 12,714

Polk: 8,772

Manatee: 6,133

Pasco: 4,654

Sarasota: 3,880

Hernando: 1,077

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

July 17: 11,466 /128

July 16: 13,965 /156

July 15: 10,181 /112

July 14: 9,194 /132

July 13: 12,624 / 35

July 12: 15,700 / 45

July 11: 10,360 / 95

July 10: 11,433/ 93

July 9: 8,935 / 120

July 8: 9,989 / 42

July 7: 7,347 / 63

July 6: 6,336 / 47

July 5: 10,059 / 29

July 4: 11,458 / 18