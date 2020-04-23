Hospitals Get Seats At Table On Reopening - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Hospitals Get Seats At Table On Reopening

Hospital representatives play a key role in a panel Gov. Ron DeSantis has assembled to offer input about reopening the health-care system and other parts of the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CEOs of Jackson Health System in Miami, Memorial Healthcare in Broward County, Tampa General Hospital, Orlando Health and Florida Cleveland Clinic were named to the Industry Working Group on Agriculture, Finance, Government, Healthcare, Management and Professional Services of DeSantis’ Re-Open Florida Task Force.

The working group also includes representatives of health-care organizations such as the Florida Board of Medicine, LeadingAge Florida and the Florida Behavioral Health Association.

The panel is chaired by incoming Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, and members include Senate Appropriations Chairman Rob Bradley and House Appropriations Chairman Travis Cummings, both Fleming Island Republicans.

Also on the panel are Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary, Mary Mayhew and Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier. DeSantis has set up working groups to look at different areas of the economy, and he hopes to receive recommendations from the task force by the end of the week.