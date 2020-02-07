House Panel OKs Recovery Care Centers - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

House Panel OKs Recovery Care Centers

Flickr Creative Commons

A House panel on Thursday approved a proposal that would allow the establishment of recovery care centers where people could recuperate after health-care procedures.

Before approving the measure by a 15-2 vote, the House Health & Human Services Committee amended the proposal (HB 827) to keep recovery care centers from treating children until the state Agency for Health Care Administration adopts a rule defining the minimum standards that must be met to treat children.

The bill defines a recovery care center as a facility to provide patients with recovery services stemming from post-surgical and post-diagnostic medical care. The recovery care centers could not be part of a hospital, and patients could not stay more than 72 hours.

Authorizing recovery care centers in the state has long been a priority of Republican leaders in the Florida House, but hospitals have opposed the effort.

The proposal is among a handful of high-priority issues that House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, was unable to get passed during the 2019 legislative session.

Under the measure approved by the House committee Thursday, applicants for recovery care centers would be required to submit building and construction plans to state health officials and and be licensed.

The committee also unanimously approved a separate bill (HB 7021) thatwould authorize AHCA to charge a project review fee of $2,000 plus $100 per hour for building plan reviews. The bill would also allow the state to charge an application fee of at least $1,500 and a licensure inspection fee of $400. Both measures are ready for a vote by the full House.