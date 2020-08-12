 How Are You Voting In the Florida Primary? - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
How Are You Voting In the Florida Primary?

Mary Shedden
August 12, 2020 04:13 PM
WUSF Public Media
Florida’s holding a primary election on Tuesday and the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way many of us are looking at casting a ballot.
 
WUSF News wants to know are you planning to vote by mail, head to the polls early or forego voting all together?
Let us know here. We may contact you for an upcoming story.
 

