How Coronovirus Is Keeping One Florida Family Apart - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

How Coronovirus Is Keeping One Florida Family Apart

Nikole Amador and her father Carlos Amador of Sunny Isles Beach. Courtesy Nikole Amador

From job loss, to balancing work from home to the isolation of following stay-at-home orders, coronavirus has changed our everyday lives. WUSF is giving you a voice to share those experiences.

We meet 16 year-old Nikole Amador.

Amador and her mother are both battling illness from coronavirus in their Miami-Dade County home.

Nikole’s dad, 49-year-old Carlos Amador, also tested positive for COVID-19, and is in the ICU at Aventura Hospital.

Here, Nikole tells us in her own words how she navigates online high school, worry for her ailing father, and pain from her own symptoms.

Listen to this audio postcard.

