 How MacDill Is Protecting Military Personnel During The Coronavirus Pandemic - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
How MacDill Is Protecting Military Personnel During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Robin Sussingham
April 08, 2020 09:10 AM
Listen to the interview

Health officials say the most important way to fight the coronavirus is by keeping our distance from others.

But the U.S. military is made up of tight groups, like the crew of a refueling plane or a submarine. To stay operational during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s had to make some changes.

Robin Sussingham spoke to U.S. Air Force Col. Scott J. Calder, CENTCOM’s Command Surgeon. CENTCOM is based at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

Tags: coronavirus

