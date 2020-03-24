How To Stock The Emergency Pantry During The Coronavirus Outbreak - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida's State Workers Worry As Telecommuting Lags
Read more
Michelle Stark, food editor of the Tampa Bay Times, has been writing about how to eat well, even when we’re eating emergency supplies.
She gave WUSF’s Robin Sussingham, host of The Zest podcast, some tips on what to look for when you’re stocking up for the long haul.
Listen to an audio version of this story
The main thing to remember, Stark said, is to buy food that you will actually want to eat.
“It’s a good idea to make sure your shelves are full,” she said. “But you don’t need to be stocking up on things that you never eat, or things you’ve never cooked in your life and have no idea what to do with.”
What’s the best baking project to take on right now? Hear more of the conversation on The Zest podcast.