How To Stock The Emergency Pantry During The Coronavirus Outbreak - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

How To Stock The Emergency Pantry During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Michelle Stark The Tampa Bay Times

Michelle Stark, food editor of the Tampa Bay Times, has been writing about how to eat well, even when we’re eating emergency supplies.

She gave WUSF’s Robin Sussingham, host of The Zest podcast, some tips on what to look for when you’re stocking up for the long haul.

Beans. “If I were going to go to the store to buy one canned product, it would be a can of chickpeas.”

“If I were going to go to the store to buy one canned product, it would be a can of chickpeas.” Broth . Always have cans and boxes or broth or stock on hand, she says. “Soups and stews are a really nice things to make right now — they’re very comforting.”

. Always have cans and boxes or broth or stock on hand, she says. “Soups and stews are a really nice things to make right now — they’re very comforting.” Alliums: onions, garlic, leeks, scallions, etc . They last far longer than other produce, and add a lot of flavor.

onions, garlic, leeks, scallions, etc They last far longer than other produce, and add a lot of flavor. Canned tomatoes. “You can make a simple tomato sauce with some ground beef. You can use diced tomatoes in a soup. I made stuffed shells the other night and basically just stuffed some pasta shells with cheese and then poured a regular can of tomato sauce on top, seasoned it with some salt and pepper and garlic, and it was delicious.”

“You can make a simple tomato sauce with some ground beef. You can use diced tomatoes in a soup. I made stuffed shells the other night and basically just stuffed some pasta shells with cheese and then poured a regular can of tomato sauce on top, seasoned it with some salt and pepper and garlic, and it was delicious.” Canned coconut milk. It adds creaminess to soups, and substitutes for coffee cream in a pinch.

It adds creaminess to soups, and substitutes for coffee cream in a pinch. Nut butters: peanut, almond, cashew, tahini, etc.

The main thing to remember, Stark said, is to buy food that you will actually want to eat.

“It’s a good idea to make sure your shelves are full,” she said. “But you don’t need to be stocking up on things that you never eat, or things you’ve never cooked in your life and have no idea what to do with.”

