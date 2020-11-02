How WUSF Will Report The General Election Results - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

At Souls To The Polls, Black Voters Have Concerns, But Also A Sense Of Urgency
Tuesday’s the end of an election season unlike any other.
It’s the final day Floridians will be able to vote in the 2020 race for President, on proposed constitutional amendments and a slew of state and local races.
Record numbers of people are expected to vote – many of them before Tuesday. That – and the precautions needed as the state continues to grapple with the coronavirus – means election night may not look or sound like it has in the past.
This year, results also might come in later than usual, but that is due to a change in how people are voting during the pandemic, not malfeasance or fraud. We’re here to deliver you the facts.
What can I expect election night?
What are we reporting on?
Information from the Associated Pres was used in this report.