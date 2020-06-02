 Huge Confederate Flag At I-4 And I-75 Taken Down Due To Protests - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Huge Confederate Flag At I-4 And I-75 Taken Down Due To Protests

Associated Press
June 02, 2020 09:49 AM
GOOGLE

A huge Confederate battle flag has been lowered from its towering pole near Interstates 4 and 75 outside Tampa after threats appeared on social media to set it on fire during protests of the killings of black people by white authorities.

David R. McCallister leads the local chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

He wants people to know that removing the 30-foot by 60-foot battle flag wasn’t a decision made in fear, adding that they don’t want the flag to be an “excuse for anyone to do illegal acts.”

