'Humbled' Kathy Castor Named To Joe Biden's Climate Change Task Force - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

‘Humbled’ Kathy Castor Named To Joe Biden’s Climate Change Task Force

Carl Lisciandrello
May 14, 2020 06:41 AM
U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Tampa) has been appointed to Joe Biden's climate change task force. U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan C. Grossklag

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Tampa) has been appointed to one of five task forces established by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and chief rival Sen. Bernie Sanders in an effort to unify the party.

Castor, chair of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, will serve on Biden campaign’s task force on climate change.

“It’s very humbling,” Castor said. “While we grapple with the COVID-19 public health emergency, we cannot exacerbate the other emergency, and that’s the climate crisis.”

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Secretary of State John Kerry will co-chair the climate change task force.

“To say the least, I’m enthused to help lead the way and work with action-oriented folks,” Castor said. “In Florida, we have more at stake than just about any other state in the country.”

Other task forces will address criminal justice reform, the economy, education, health care and immigration.

Information from NPR was used in this report.

