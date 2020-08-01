Hurricane Isaias Continues To Target Florida, With Warnings In Effect Along East Coast - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Hurricane Isaias Continues To Target Florida, With Warnings In Effect Along East Coast

NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

Hurricane Isaias is continuing its slow trek toward Florida, with portions of the state’s east coast expected to experience hurricane conditions as early as Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A hurricane warning remains in effect from Boca Raton to the Volusia County Line, and a hurricane watch is in effect from Hallandale Beach near Miami to south of Boca Raton.

The storm is also forecast to produce life-threatening storm surge along parts of the Treasure and Space Coasts, according to the National Hurricane Center.

RELATED: As Hurricane Isaias Approaches Florida, A Breakdown Of When It Will Impact Parts Of The State

The storm’s track on Saturday is taking center of Isaias treacherously close to Florida’s coastline as a Category 1 hurricane, hugging the coast – and perhaps even making landfall somewhere near West Palm Beach – before turning to the northeast and skirting the mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts.

As of 5 a.m., Isaias was located about 80 miles south-southeast of Nassau, Bahamas. Maximum sustained winds remained at 85 mph, with higher gusts, but the storm’s forward speed has slowed. It is tracking to the northwest at 12 mph.

On its current track, the storm’s center is forecast to pass over the Bahamas on Saturday and approach Florida by Saturday night through Sunday.

Forecasters with the hurricane center say Isaias should at least maintain its strength through Saturday afternoon, producing gusty winds and powerful rain bands. But it could weaken slightly by Sunday morning as it encounters wind shear and dry air in the mid-level atmosphere.

According to meteorologists with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, Miami will feel the first effects of Isaias, with tropical storm-force winds starting Saturday morning.

The most severe hurricane conditions are expected Saturday night into Sunday afternoon east of the I-95 corridor along the Space Coast from Merritt Island to Melbourne and points south, meteorologists said. Isaias could produce 3-6 inches of rain, with hurricane-force winds, dangerous storm surge of 2-4 feet, and flash flooding.

Storm surge could be higher if Isaias take a more westerly turn, meteorologists said.

Northeast Florida could experience tropical storm conditions Sunday night, with hurricane conditions possible along the coast in Flagler County.

Conditions should begin to improve in Northeast Florida by midday Monday, as Isaías accelerates toward the Mid-Atlantic states.