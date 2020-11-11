Hurricane Watch For Tampa Bay As Eta Strengthens Into Category 1 Storm Headed Toward Florida - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Hurricane Watch For Tampa Bay As Eta Strengthens Into Category 1 Storm Headed Toward Florida

Hurricane watches are in effect for the greater Tampa Bay region as now-Hurricane Eta’s forecast track has taken a sharp turn toward the state ahead of a projected Thursday landfall along Florida’s Nature Coast.

The watch was issued from Anna Maria Island to Yankeetown, and areas from Bonita Beach to the Suwannee River are under a tropical storm warning as Eta – which has strengthened with maximum sustained winds now at 70 mph – could briefly become a hurricane before weakening again ahead of landfall.

The greater Tampa Bay region is under a Tornado Watch until Wednesday at 5 p.m. A Storm Surge Watch was issued for coastal residents from the Steinhatchee River also to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor and Tampa Bay.

Wednesday morning’s forecast track is a sharp contrast to Tuesday’s track, which kept Eta well offshore in the Gulf of Mexico while gradually moving north to northeast.

Eta became a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph as of Wednesday morning at 7:35, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Eta was located about 170 miles south-southwest of Tampa and gaining speed, moving north-northeast at 15 mph, according to the hurricane center.

Heavy rain bands are already moving onshore in southwest Florida and are expected to move into the Tampa/St. Pete areas Wednesday morning. These rain bands should spread north to the Nature Coast during the afternoon and into north-central Florida (including Gainesville and Ocala) by early Wednesday night.

Tropical storm winds are likely to reach the west coast by early Wednesday afternoon, spreading inland to near Interstate 75 on Wednesday evening.

Tropical storm force winds of 40-60 mph are now likely in the warned area from Fort Myers to Tampa as early as Wednesday night, spreading north along the Nature Coast and portions of North-Central Florida during the day Thursday.

Gusts nearing hurricane force are also possible in these areas along the coast, which will likely coincide with the stronger rain bands as they rotate inland.

Ray Hawthorne, meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, said conditions are likely to deteriorate along the coast throughout the day.

“There’s a chance Eta could briefly become a hurricane, but the current forecast brings the storm inland midday Thursday as a tropical storm,” Hawthorne said. “I expect the worst of the conditions to be near the coast later (Wednesday) afternoon and tonight before conditions improve by Thursday evening as a much weaker storm moves into the Atlantic.”

Hawthorne said bands of rain will be heaviest in Sarasota and Manatee counties on Wednesday, spreading northward into the Tampa/St Petersburg metro areas on Wednesday morning, and into the Nature Coast on Wednesday afternoon.

Tropical storm force winds are likely to arrive near the coast Wednesday afternoon, but hold off for the Nature Coast until this evening. He says the hurricane watch is in effect for the chance of brief hurricane force winds near the coast, but tropical storm force winds are more likely.

Atmospheric conditions are still expected to be hostile to the storm as it moves north over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and the official forecast continues to call for gradual weakening after Wednesday. However, the rate of weakening and speed of the storm are still very much in question due to large spreads in how the models handle several external factors that will likely play a role in Eta’s fate.

The region could also experience dangerous storm surge from Anna Maria Island to the north, according to the National Weather Center, as well as localized flooding, tornado threats, and sustained tropical storm-force winds and gusts that could produce minor wind damage and power outages.

Information from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network was used in this report.