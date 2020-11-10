I-4 Corridor Voters Give Their Post Election Reactions - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

I-4 Corridor Voters Give Their Post Election Reactions

On this week’s Florida Matters, we get post-presidential election reactions from some voters we met earlier this year.

Michael Weinbaum of Winter Garden and Phyllis Young of St. Petersburg are among a group of people who live along the I-4 corridor who we asked about the issues that mattered to them.

We wanted to find out their thoughts on the vote and the most important issues facing the new president. Both of them voted for Joe Biden for different reasons.

Weinbaum, a registered Republican, said the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump swayed his vote.

“I felt like in 2019, the things that the House alleged Trump did, that he did do those things,” he said. “If they had removed him and put Pence in place, I would have considered a vote for Pence.”

Young, on the other hand, said she would have still voted for Biden.

“I just really feel that Donald Trump has done such a great disservice to this country,” she said. “And for whatever reason, he has it all turned around and thinks it’s all about him, because he’s the president. And that’s just not the way the Constitution was written.”

While Joe Biden is president-elect, incumbent President Donald Trump won Florida’s 27 electoral votes — and across the state, Democrats lost races for Congress and the state legislature.

Host Bradley George also spoke with Tara Newsom, a political analyst and professor at St. Petersburg College, about Florida’s new political reality.

Newsom said that while continued Republican control of the state legislature will have its long-lasting consequences, this year’s census will also likely have a big impact on Florida’s nature as a swing state.

“I think you can’t predict future presidential elections necessarily on Donald Trump. He is a unique candidate with unique campaign strategies that we’ve never seen before,” Newsom said. “And so unless we have another candidate that comes out as a cult of personality, I don’t think that this is necessarily a predictor of future elections.”

“I do think that the migratory patterns [of people moving from out-of-state] that we’re seeing, and how Orange County and Duval and even Seminole County went for Biden…that shows to be very interesting, because those are places that are having high-growth, high influxes of individuals from other states.”

You can listen to the full conversation above.