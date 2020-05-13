Illegal Burn Barrel Sparked Florida Panhandle Wildfire That Destroyed Homes, Officials Say - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Illegal Burn Barrel Sparked Florida Panhandle Wildfire That Destroyed Homes, Officials Say

Officials say a Florida Panhandle man who set up an illegal burn barrel on his property caused a wildfire that torched approximately 343 acres (139 hectares) of wild lands and damaged or destroyed about 59 homes.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says 58-year-old Allen Smith was arrested Tuesday and charged with three misdemeanor counts.

Investigators say Smith had been burning prohibited materials in a barrel behind his Santa Rosa Beach home on May 5 and didn’t fully extinguish the illegal fire before leaving it unattended.

The remaining hot materials escaped into the surrounding dry vegetation and caused it to ignite.