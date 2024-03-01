Join WUSF for an exciting trip to three beautiful capitals of art and culture in Central Europe next Spring!
Budapest, Vienna and Prague were linked for centuries by the Habsburg dynasty. The succession of rulers provided a cultural milieu where the nurturing of artists established important traditions that endure to this day.
We begin in the fascinating city of Budapest, its two sections straddling the Danube, connected by a series of impressive bridges. With the city’s attractive mix of eclectic architecture, café culture, thermal baths, and burgeoning nightlife, you will spend three nights reveling in the 5-star Gresham Palace Four Seasons with a view of the mighty river from your window.
Moving on to Vienna for four nights, we’ll stroll the historic center, view the rich treasure chamber of the Hapsburgs, have a private, pre-hours tour of the city’s finest art museum, and travel to the wine-growing region of the Wachau. You will have the option of attending a performance of Beethoven’s monumental 9th Symphony played by the Vienna Philharmonic in one of the world’s great concert halls.
In Prague, from the charming Old Town to the Castle District above it, the historic Jewish Quarter to the lovely and quiet “Little Quarter” where our hotel is located, one of Europe’s most beautiful cities awaits you.
We will explore these three great cities with style: deluxe 5-star hotels, fine dining, delightful cafés, expert guides, private experiences exclusive to the group, and plenty of free time. Best of all, your companions throughout the trip are like-minded fellow WUSF listeners, as well as WUSF General Manager JoAnn Urofsky.
The tour is limited to only 25 participants, so make your plans early and sign up soon.
You won’t want to miss this wonderful experience!
- Deluxe 5-star accommodations in all three cities
- Welcome reception on a Danube cruise in Budapest
- Private tours of principal sites in all three cities with expert guides, including walks in the ancient town centers, the vaunted Terror Museum in the old headquarters of the Stasi in Budapest, the Habsburg Treasure Chamber, Melk Abbey, Prague Castle, Prague’s fascinating Jewish Quarter, and many more
- Exclusive pre-hours tour of the Kunsthistorishes Museum in Vienna, one of the finest art collections in the world
- Private wine tasting in the lovely Wachau region of Austria, followed by a boat ride on the Danube
- Fine dining in some of the region’s best restaurants
- Optional performance by the Vienna Philharmonic at one of the world’s greatest concert halls
- Private motorcoach transportation for most all activities on the itinerary
- Plenty of free time for additional sight-seeing, shopping or relaxing
Tour Cost: $7,365 per person, ground only, based on double occupancy.
Single supplement: $1,840
Deposit: $1,000 per person, due upon registration, first come, first served.
Registration Deadline: Friday, March 1, 2024.
After that date, call for availability.
To reserve your place, send registration form with check or credit card information for the deposit amount to:
WUSF Treasures Tour, The Grand Tour, PO Box 274, Peterborough, NH 03458.
Questions? Contact Scott Nolan of WUSF: snolan@wusf.org / 813.974.8677 or The Grand Tour: info@thegrandtour.com / 800.727.2995