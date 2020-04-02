In NPR Interview, Castor Says DeSantis Order 'Better Late Than Never,' Calls Tampa Pastor 'Reckless' - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

In NPR Interview, Castor Says DeSantis Order ‘Better Late Than Never,’ Calls Tampa Pastor ‘Reckless’

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay at home order is “better late than never” as the state deals with a surge in coronavirus cases.

She also called a Tampa pastor “reckless” for holding services in a crowded church despite a Hillsborough County stay-at-home order.

Castor weighed in on various topics during an interview Thursday with Rachel Martin on NPR’s “Morning Edition.”

DeSantis’ announcement Wednesday came as federal and local pressure mounted for him to abandon the county-by-county approach he had previously implemented.

Castor told Martin the state’s largest cities took a proactive approach by issuing their own orders.

“We were in constant contact with the mayors of Miami, Orlando, St. Petersburg, Jacksonville, and each of us had already put a stay at home, safer at home order in place some time ago,” Castor said. “I’m glad that the governor has taken this action and there have been many that have asked for it. But the larger urban, more densely populated areas have already taken those steps.”

While Tampa’s hospitals are seeing an influx in COVID-19 patients, Castor said she’s confident the city’s health system will not be overwhelmed.

“We are confident from the modeling that we have flattened the curve to the point that we’re not going to see the explosion in the hospitals that some of these other cities have seen,” she said.

Castor called Pastor Rodney Howard Browne “reckless” for holding services at Tampa’s River Church on Sunday and suggested he did so for publicity.

Hundreds attended the gathering, which drew attention from Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. Browne was later arrested and charged with unlawful assembly for violating the county’s stay at home order.

Religious activity is defined as an essential service under the statewide order issued by Gov. DeSantis.