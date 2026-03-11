Step inside the WUSF and WSMR studios on the USF Tampa campus for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour created especially for our most loyal supporters. Meet members of our staff, connect with fellow supporters, and learn more about the impact of public media in our community. Bring a friend if you'd like.

During the 55-minute tour, you'll explore our radio studios, visit the newsroom where stories are created, and learn how our journalists, producers, and technical teams work together to deliver trusted local news and engaging programming our region. You'll also discover how your generosity makes this work possible—from reporting in the field to broadcasting stories that inform, inspire, and connect our community across multiple platforms.

Whether you're a longtime listener, follow us on social media, or simply curious about what happens at our studios, this tour offers a unique look inside your local public media station.

The tour begins at 11:00 AM and wraps up just before noon. As a special bonus, guests are invited to stay after the tour and witness a live recording of Florida Matters Live & Local from noon to 1:00 PM in our Performance Studio. Light lunch and beverages will be provided.

Tours are led by a member of our Development Team and are limited to 12 participants per session.

Complimentary parking is included. Click here for directions and parking instructions.