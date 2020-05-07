Is A Pinellas Beach Closed Or At Capacity? A Website Will Let You Know - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Is A Pinellas Beach Closed Or At Capacity? A Website Will Let You Know

As more folks flock to Pinellas County beaches now that they’re open, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is launching a tool that will help beach-goers plan their day.

A link on the Sheriff’s Office website will list all beaches in the county and alert folks if it is beach is open, reaching capacity, or closed. It will also indicate whether parking is available.

Folks can start checking for updates on Friday at 1 p.m.