Isaias Skirting Up Along Florida's East Coast, Remains Tropical Storm - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Isaias Skirting Up Along Florida’s East Coast, Remains Tropical Storm

The 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had the storm located about 45 miles east of Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Rain and winds were being felt throughout South Florida. National Hurricane Center

Isaias began travelling up Florida’s east coast early Sunday as a tropical storm, with wind gusts nearing hurricane strength.

The 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had the storm located about 40 miles east southeast of West Palm Beach and 155 miles south southeast of Cape Canaveral. Rain and winds were being felt throughout South Florida.

Maximum sustained winds were at 65 miles per hour, although gusts were reaching hurricane strength: 75 mph, according to reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft. Little change in strength is expected during the next couple of days.

A tropical storm warning now extends beyond Florida’s coast, in effect from Hallendale Beach to South Carolina’s South Santee River. Lake Okeechobee also is under a Tropical Storm warning. Hurricane warnings remain in effect for Bimini, the Berry Islands and Grand Bahama Island.

A storm surge watch is in effect from Jupiter Inlet north to Ponte Vedra Beach, and now includes the parts of the coasts of South Carolina and North Carolina.

RELATED: As Hurricane Isaías Approaches Florida, A Breakdown Of When It Will Impact Parts Of The State

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, Isaias had slowed down slightly and is moving to the northwest at 8 mph.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center of Isaisas. Gusts reported early Sunday were measured between 47 mph at Juno Beach, and 55 mph at Freeport, Grand Bahama

Advisories show that tropical storm force winds could extend inland to the heart of Florida’s peninsula, including Highlands and eastern Polk County.

The storm’s impact will be minor in most parts of the greater Tampa Bay region. The National Weather Service Tampa Bay office said the outer bands of Isaias could produce heavy rain and gusty winds of 20 to 25 mph in eastern sections of Polk and Highlands County.

These strong winds may break small twigs from trees and blow around any unsecured outdoor objects.

The waters along Florida’s Gulf Coast also will be impacted. A small craft advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. from Englewood to Tarpon Springs. Wind speeds up to 20 knots will create seas 2 to 4 feet and hazardous boating conditions for small craft operators.

Bay News 9 meteorologist Josh Linker said the region today will be breezy, with a 60% chance of rain. None of the gusts are expected to be sustained tropical storm force.

The hurricane center said a turn toward the north and north-northeast is anticipated on Monday and Tuesday.

Today, the center of Isaias will move near or over the east coast of Florida today through late tonight. Rain is estimated along the coast at 2 to 4 inches, with some isolated areas reaching 6 inches.

On Monday and Tuesday, the center of Isaias will move from offshore of the coast of Georgia into the southern mid-Atlantic states.

The storm is expected to keep moving in a northwest direction with some decrease in forward speed through Sunday, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest by late Sunday and the north-northeast Monday and Tuesday. The storm is also expected to pick up forward speed after the latter move.