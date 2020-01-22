It’s Brutally Cold Across Tampa Bay, But Not For Long - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

It’s Brutally Cold Across Tampa Bay, But Not For Long

Bright sunshine wasn't enough to provide warmth as winter coats were the rule across the University of South Florida campus in Tampa on Wednesday morning. CREDIT: CARL LISCIANDRELLO/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Folks who are bemoaning this very un-Florida-like blast of Arctic air can take heart.

The cold front that brought freeze warnings and unseasonably cold temperatures on Tuesday is on its way out. And while it will still be cool by Florida standards on Wednesday, we are returning to normal conditions into early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

That means a slight warmup, followed by cooler temperatures this weekend.

Some areas in northern Tampa Bay were under a freeze warning until 9 a.m. on Wednesday, while all of the region was under a wind chill advisory with wake-up temperatures plummeting to at or even below freezing.

That bitter cold will ease on Wednesday, forecasters said, but gradually. Highs will climb to near 60 under partly cloudy skies, with brisk northerly breezes that will contribute to the chilly feel.

Lows will drop to the low 50s.

A high pressure system will ease winds and shift them to the northeast on Thursday, bringing warmer air and more moisture, forecasters said. Highs Thursday and Friday will reach the low to mid 70s –above the normal average of 70 – and lows in the mid to upper 50s, before another slight cool-down this weekend.