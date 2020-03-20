It's Official: Tom Brady Joins Bucs - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

It’s Official: Tom Brady Joins Bucs

Tom Brady has signed with the Bucs, the organization announced in a tweet on Friday, March 20, 2020 U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Bass

Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Weeks of speculation culminated in a tweet by the organization on Friday just before 8:45 a.m., announcing the former New England Patriots quarterback has signed a multi-year contract with the Bucs.

“Tom is a proven champion who has achieved greatness on the field because he demands the best out of himself and his teammates,” Bucs General Manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “I’ve known Tom since we drafted him in New England 20 years ago and through this process it became very clear that his desire to be a champion burns as strong today as it ever has. He possesses the type of rare natural leadership qualities that will immediately impact our entire organization.”

Brady joins the Bucs after 20 years with the Patriots. In that time, he won six Super Bowls – and named Super Bowl MVP four times – and won three NFL MVP awards. He was also named to the Pro Bowl 14 times.

“Tom is the most successful quarterback in the history of our league, but what makes him so special is his ability to make those around him better,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said in a statement. “I have had the privilege to work with some of the best passers in our game, and the characteristics they all possessed were the ability to lead and get the best out of their teammates. Tom is no different. He is a proven winner who will provide the leadership, accountability and work ethic necessary to lead us to our goal of winning another championship.”

Earlier this week, Patriots coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft reacted to the likelihood that Brady had played his last game with New England.

“Nothing about the end of Tom’s Patriots career changes how unfathomably spectacular it was,” Belichick said. “With his relentless competitiveness and longevity, he earned everyone’s adoration and will be celebrated forever. It has been a privilege to coach Tom Brady for 20 years. “

Kraft said Brady was ”like a son … He has brought so much happiness to me personally and to all of our fans.”

Brady replaces Jameis Winston, a former No. 1 draft pick who now is a free agent.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.