 Joe Biden Appearing In Tampa Ahead Of Florida Primary - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Joe Biden Appearing In Tampa Ahead Of Florida Primary

Carl Lisciandrello
March 10, 2020 07:03 AM
Former Vice President Joe Biden will be appearing in Tampa on Thursday. DAYLINA MILLER/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be campaigning in Tampa just days before the Florida primary on March 17.

Biden announced on his website that he will be appearing on Thursday for a Get Out the Vote event.

It begins at 5 p.m. at a site yet to be announced.

It will be Biden’s first appearance in the Tampa Bay area as he and Sen. Bernie Sanders vie for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden also will be appearing in Miami on Monday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.

