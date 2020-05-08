Joe Biden Holds First Virtual Rally, Live From Tampa - And Maybe, Delaware - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Joe Biden Holds First Virtual Rally, Live From Tampa – And Maybe, Delaware

Joe Biden campaigns virtually Facebook Live

Presidential candidate Joe Biden took to the internet with his first “virtual” rally late Thursday, billed as being from Tampa. But this new way of campaigning in the age of coronavirus could use a bit of tweaking.

They tried to keep it as close to a real rally as possible. First, anthemic Bruce Springsteen music sounded as the screen showed a smiling Biden, with suggested levels of monetary support.

They started 15 minutes late.

The introduction – “Welcome to the Biden For President virtual rally from Tampa, Florida. Thank you for joining,” was probably the least glitchy part of this brave new world of campaigning.

After appearances by Florida Democratic Chair Terrie Rizzo and Larry Bowden, Biden’s Florida regional organizing director, a startled Jesuit High School student missed his mark when it was time to say the Pledge of Allegiance.

Viewers were then subjected to a good seven minutes of from “DJ Jack, ” before enduring another two minutes of silence when Tampa state Sen. Janet Cruz apparently didn’t know it was her turn to speak.

Democratic Congressman and former governor Charlie Crist took to the virtual stage, saying the president can’t win re-election without Florida.

“So, it’s this simple. You win Florida, you become president of the United States of America,” Crist said, in front of a backdrop of palm trees and condominiums. “And what’s at stake here, as the vice president says himself, is the soul of our country. This is a fight for the soul of America.”

Then the picture went black for nearly seven minutes.

A pixilated Congresswoman Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, next spoke in a patchy audio about Biden’s support of the Affordable Care Act and how as vice president he helped President Barack Obama lead the country out of its last recession.

Then, Biden appeared on a sunlit porch, apparently outside his home in Delaware. It was the first time he addressed Floridians since he became the presumptive Democratic nominee.

That too, was a glitchy affair.

“Did he introduce me?,” Biden asked to someone off camera. “Good evening, Tampa. Thanks for tuning in. I wish we could have done this together, but I’m grateful we’re able to connect virtually.”

He then spoke for 11 minutes, fighting glitchy audio and loud birds. He attacked the president for not rising to the crisis posed by the coronavirus. He disparaged the ways minorities have been unfairly affected by job closures and a lack of emergency loans for black-owned small businesses.

He had spoken – virtually – earlier Thursday in Jacksonville with black Democratic leaders.

In “Tampa,” Biden took dead aim at Florida’s Republican leadership.

“In Florida, more than 1.7 million have filed for unemployment support. But over 70 percent of them have been ignored,” he said. “In the thick of this crisis, Florida has the worst rate of filling unemployment claims of any state in the country.”

He blamed the breakdown of the unemployment compensation system on former Republican Gov. and current Sen. Rick Scott.

Biden ended on a high note, serenaded by birds on his porch.

“We need to remember who we are. We’re the United States of America. There’s nothing – nothing we cannot accomplish if we work together,” he said. “Come this November, we’re going to prove it.”

Through all the glitches, blacked-out screens and patchy sound, Joe Biden was heard in Florida once again.

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give