Joe Biden Is Kicking Off His Virtual Campaign Tour In Tampa - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Joe Biden Is Kicking Off His Virtual Campaign Tour In Tampa

Joe Biden, shown in 2016, is picking Tampa to kick off what he's calling a virtual campaign trail. DAYLINA MILLER/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Presidential candidate Joe Biden is picking Tampa to kick off what he’s calling a virtual campaign trail.

The former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee will remain at home in Delaware, but his campaign is promoting Thursday’s rally as being in Tampa.

But anyone — anywhere — can register on Biden’s campaign site to attend the event.

The Tampa rally — and a virtual roundtable earlier in the day in Jacksonville — are a nod to the importance of Florida in winning the 2020 presidential race.

President Donald Trump held rallies in the state earlier this year before the coronavirus pandemic shut down large public events across the country.