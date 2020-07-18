Joe Biden Tells Florida Democrats 'Soul Of America' Is At Stake - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Joe Biden Tells Florida Democrats ‘Soul Of America’ Is At Stake

Screen grab from Leadership Blue 2020 Florida Democratic Party

Florida Democrats held their annual convention Saturday – this time virtually, in yet another concession to the pandemic.

This year’s Leadership Blue 2020 has added urgency, as the state is considered a must win for Donald Trump to get a second term in the White House. Most polls have Democrat Joe Biden leading Trump, but party organizers remember that Hillary Clinton was in the same position before eventually losing Florida – and the country – to Trump.

The party’s leaders were on the computer screens, with most apparently taped. National Democratic Chairman Tom Perez and then South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn introduced Biden.

“If he wins Florida,” Clyburn said of Biden, “he becomes the next president of the United States. And we will move just a few steps closer to making this country’s greatness accessible and affordable for all.”

Biden then spoke for a little more than 15 minutes, from the same sunny front porch where he appeared in May during his first virtual rally, a glitch-filled affair with pixelated screens and patchy audio.

This time, the technical issues were but a memory. He thanked the Florida Democratic officials who appeared, wishing he could be there in person.

“Florida is an incredibly important battleground state for our campaign in 2020,” he said. “We have to do everything we can to make sure Democrats across and up and down the ballot in Florida are successful. Successful this November. The stakes in this election have never been higher.”

Most of his speech revolved around the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter rallies.

“We have more infections that any nation in the world,” Biden said. “Millions are still out of work. As a nation, we’re grappling in real and meaningful ways to deal with a legacy of systemic oppression and racism that has kept too many of our country from realizing their full share of the American dream.”

“It’s time for us to take a real hard look at uncomfortable truths,” he said. “It’s time for us to face the deep, open wound of systemic racism in this nation. Nothing about this is going to be easy. Nor is it going to be comfortable. If we simply allow the wound to scab over once more without treating the underlying injury, we’ll never truly heal.”

He said he’s running because the “soul of America is at stake.”