 Julie Marcus Named Pinellas County Supervisor Of Elections - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Julie Marcus Named Pinellas County Supervisor Of Elections

Carl Lisciandrello
May 19, 2020 11:57 AM

Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed Julie Marcus as the new Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections.

She replaces Deborah Clark, who retired on March 31st after nearly 20 years to spend more time with her family.

Marcus has worked in various capacities since joining the department in 2002, and has been chief deputy since 2012.

“We are three months from the primary and five months from the general election,” said Marcus, a University of South Florida graduate. “Having administered more than 320 elections, my extensive intuitional knowledge and hands-on experience has prepared me for what we need to do to be successful. We are mission focused.” 

In her letter of resignation, Clark praised Marcus and urged DeSantis to name her as Clark’s replacement.

“I am honored and humbled to have been appointed to serve as Pinellas County’s Supervisor of Elections by Gov. DeSantis,” Marcus said. “I would like to thank my mentor, Deborah Clark, for strongly recommending me for the position based on my 17 years of elections administrative experience.”

BayCare - May 2020
Helios - College is for Everyone - rev April 2020
WUSF Silent Campaign

Trenam Law

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Tropical Storm Arthur Stirs East Coast Surf, Could Drench Bermuda


Read more

Florida's Universities Could Reopen In Fall With Coronavirus Guidelines In Place


Read more

Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Deaths Pass 2,000, Pinellas Breweries Can Reopen, And More


Read more