Kansas Citians Reflect On Moving 'Segregationist' Nichols' Name From Plaza He Built - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

 Kansas Citians Reflect On Moving 'Segregationist' Nichols' Name From Plaza He Built
Kansas Citians Reflect On Moving ‘Segregationist’ Nichols’ Name From Plaza He Built

Noah Taborda - KCUR
July 30, 2020 08:38 AM
Patrick Sprehe, a teacher in Kansas City, spoke at a public hearing in favor of changing the fountain’s name. NOAH TABORDA/KCUR

Nearly 100 years after J.C. (Jesse Clyde) Nichols built Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza — an outdoor shopping center modeled after Spanish architecture — his name has been stripped from one of its streets and an iconic fountain.


