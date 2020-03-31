Kriseman Again Urges DeSantis To Issue Statewide Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Kriseman Again Urges DeSantis To Issue Statewide Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said Florida would be better equipped to stop the spread of the coronavirus if the directive applied to all of the state's 67 counties. CITY OF ST. PETERSBURG

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has reiterated his call for Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a statewide stay at home order.

The comments followed the governor’s executive order Monday asking residents of Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties to stay at home as much as possible until mid-April.

Kriseman said Florida would be better equipped to stop the spread of the coronavirus if the directive applied to all of the state’s 67 counties.

“The short term economic pain it will cause is worth the lives it will save and will actually help our economy recover more quickly in the long run term,” he said.

Kriseman also noted that even though he and former Gov. Rick Scott disagreed on many issues, Scott always picked up the phone during emergencies.

Kriseman said to date, he has not heard from DeSantis about the current public health emergency.

