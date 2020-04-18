 Lakeland Police Union Requests 'Pandemic Pay' For Officers - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Lakeland Police Union Requests ‘Pandemic Pay’ For Officers

Associated Press
April 18, 2020 03:45 PM
A union representing the Lakeland Police Department has requested its members be given extra "pandemic pay" for working during the coronavirus outbreak. Lakeland Police (Facebook)
A union representing the Lakeland Police Department has requested its members be given extra “pandemic pay” for working during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Ledger reports the request was made in a letter Tuesday by the President of West Central Florida Police Benevolent Association, Nick Marolda, to Lakeland city officials.

City Manager Tony Delgado says officers were paid extra wages in prior times for putting in more work through emergency situations including tornadoes and hurricanes.

Delgado adds it’s not clear if the funds refunded by the federal government in those situations would apply to the virus.

City officials have asked Marolda to come up with a proposal for the pandemic pay.

