Latest Coronavirus Patients Attended Bike Week, Tampa Conference - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest Coronavirus Patients Attended Bike Week, Tampa Conference

The Florida Department of Health late Wednesday night announced three new positive cases of coronavirus, including a Broward County man who attended a recent conference in Tampa and a tourist visiting for Bike Week.

The 70-year-old-man from Broward attended the Journal of Emergency Medical Services emergency medical services conference at the Tampa Convention Center last week.

The health department said he remains isolated and an epidemiological investigation is underway.

The department also said a New York resident visiting Daytona Beach for Bike Week tested positive for coronavirus. The 63-year-old man is in St. John’s County and is isolated until being cleared by New York public health officials. Bike Week is currently underway and lasts through Sunday.

The Florida Department of Health says that individuals with symptoms who attended either the EMS conference or Bike Week should immediately contact their County Health Department or a health care provider. They also should self-isolate for 14 Days.

The third case announced Wednesday involves a 56-year-old man from Miami-Dade County, whose case is connected to traveling.

In all, 23 Florida residents have been diagnosed in Florida with the respiratory disease known as COVID-19. Two have died.

Three non-Florida residents have been diagnosed in the state.

Five other Floridians have been diagnosed elsewhere.