Latest Coronavirus Numbers Highest In Weeks For Florida, Tampa Bay Counties - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest Coronavirus Numbers Highest In Weeks For Florida, Tampa Bay Counties

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,306 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. It's the highest single-day total since Sept. 19. Florida Department of Health

While the Florida Department of Health reported 3,306 people tested positive for coronavirus since Wednesday, the greater Tampa Bay region and a few counties saw the highest single-day number of new cases in weeks.

The 3,306 new cases reported Thursday is the highest single-day total since Sept. 19.

It also brings the total number of cases to 726,013.

The state received results from 77,485 tests Wednesday. The positivity rate among those tested for the first time was 4.57%.

The state recorded 170 deaths since Wednesday, bringing the overall death toll to 15,254.

Thursday’s figures included 749 new positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region. That’s the highest single-day total for the region since Sept. 1.

The deaths of 41 people were also recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region — the highest single-day total for the region since Aug. 25.

That number included 10 deaths in Hillsborough County, seven in Polk and Sarasota counties, six in Pasco County, five in Hernando County, four in Manatee County, and two in Pinellas County.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Wednesday’s report, but may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

A number of counties also saw the highest one-day numbers of cases and/or deaths in weeks:

Hillsborough 274 cases — most since Sept. 5

Pinellas 140 cases — most since Sept. 11

Pasco 87 cases — most since Sept. 19; six deaths — most since Sept. 21

Manatee 71 cases — most since Sept. 19

Sarasota 61 cases — most since Sept. 24; seven deaths — most since Sept. 2

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Thursday, Oct. 8:

Hillsborough: 43,578

Pinellas: 22,822

Polk: 20,814

Manatee: 11,943

Pasco: 9,652

Sarasota: 8,518

Hernando: 3,291

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Oct. 8: 3,306/170

Oct. 7: 2,582/139

Oct. 6: 2,251/59

Oct. 5: 1,415/41

Oct. 4: 1,868/43

Oct. 3: 2,787/74

Oct. 2: 2,660/111

Oct. 1: 2,628/131

Sept. 30: 1,948/175

Sept. 29: 3,266/106

Sept. 28: 738/5

Sept. 27: 1,882/12

Sept. 26: 2,795/107

Sept. 25: 2,847/122