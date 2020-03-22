Latest on Coronavirus: 67 New Cases Reported; Four UT Students Have Coronavirus - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest on Coronavirus: 67 New Cases Reported; Four UT Students Have Coronavirus

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 11 a.m. Sunday, March 22, according to the Florida Department of Health.

768 – Florida Residents |6 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 62 – Non-Florida Residents | 13 Deaths

One New Death, 67 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Sunday Morning

The Florida Department of Health Sunday morning announced one new death and 67 new cases of people testing positive for coronavirus.

Florida now has 830 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths from the virus. Sixty-two of those cases were found in non-Florida residents.

The latest person who died tested positive in Palm Beach County.

As of Sunday morning, a total of 9,783 people have been tested in Florida, with 7,990 testing negative. Test results are still pending for 963 people, the state reported.

The state is also monitoring 1,099 people for symptoms of the disease.

– Mary Shedden

Four University of Tampa Students Test Positive For COVID-19

The University of Tampa reports that four students who had traveled together for Spring Break have tested positive for COVID-19.

Three of the four are self-isolating and on campus, the University said in a statement Saturday evening. One of the students did not return to campus but is self-isolating. None needed to be hospitalized.

The Florida Department of Health is working to identify people who had contact with the four students in order to quarantine them.

Students at UT had previously ordered to leave campus for the remainder of the spring semester, unless they had no other housing options. Students who register that they are staying on campus will have access to residence halls and grab-and-go campus food, the university said. The campus health center is available remotely for medical services, or students are encouraged to access Tampa General Hospital urgent care.

– Mary Shedden

Tampa Mayor To Request Shelter In Place Order

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will be asking Hillsborough County leaders to issue a county-wide ‘stay-at-home’ order as soon as Monday.

Castor said Saturday that she will take the request to ‘shelter in place’ to the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group – a consortium of the cities and the county making decisions related to coronavirus.

We know this is frustrating for individuals. It’s inconvenient. But think about it. If we take these actions now, we can flatten the curve,’’ she said. “We can reduce the number of cases hopefully save lives and we will be able to get back to our normal lives much quicker.

A stay-at-home order means that people will allowed to leave home for only essential services, such as going to the grocery store.

– Mary Shedden