Latest On Coronavirus: 1,317 New State Cases, DeSantis Says Orlando Perfect For RNC, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: 1,317 New State Cases, DeSantis Says Orlando Perfect For RNC, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, according to the Florida Department of Health:

58,764 — Positive Tests | 2,566 — Deaths

State Reports Second Highest Daily Jump In Cases

The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported an increase of 1,317 positive coronavirus tests.

It’s the second-highest number of new cases recorded in a day for the state since the outbreak began. The only time the state reported more cases was six weeks ago on April 17 when 1,413 people tested positive.

The total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state now stands at 58,764.

The department reported 190 new infections in the Tampa Bay region. Ninety-nine of them were in Hillsborough County – a new one-day high for the county.

State health officials also reported 36 coronavirus-related deaths since Tuesday, bringing the total deaths to 2,566. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

DeSantis: Orlando Would Be ‘Obvious Place’ for RNC

Governor Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that Florida should tell President Trump “yes” if he asks to hold the Republican National Convention in the state.

DeSantis says the August convention could always be canceled if there’s a second surge in coronavirus cases.

He says cities like Jacksonville and Miami are in the running along with Orlando. [Read more] — Danielle Prieur, WMFE

DeSantis Announces Florida Moving Into Phase 2

Bars, tattoo shops and movie theaters can partially reopen Friday in most of the state, as Gov. Ron DeSantis moves into the second phase of his plan to revive the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeSantis, who has promoted a three-phase reopening plan, said Wednesday the state would “inch” into the second phase “in a way that’s very, very measured.”

The announcement covers 64 of the state’s 67 counties and came after the virus pushed the state’s unemployment rate to 12.9 percent in April, representing an estimated 1.218 million Floridians qualifying as unemployed. DeSantis appeared at Universal Orlando, where passholders started to be allowed into the theme park Wednesday in advance of a public opening on Friday. [Read more]

— News Service of Florida

Survey: People Less Likely To Evacuate For Hurricanes

Almost half the Floridians taking part in a survey by AAA Auto Club said they’re less likely to evacuate for a hurricane this season because of fears of catching the coronavirus. More than a quarter of respondents said they’ll stay in their homes even if officials warn them to leave.

AAA conducted a survey last week to see how people are preparing for the 2020 hurricane season. Spokesperson Mark Jenkins explains COVID-19 could impact someone’s decision to leave their home. According to the survey, about 42% of respondents are less likely to leave because of concerns about the virus. [Read more]

— Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

Fourth Of July Fireworks Are Back On In Florida Keys

As a tourist destination, the Keys rely on events to bring people to the island chain. But large gatherings are discouraged during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Key West City Commission this week gave the go-ahead to an event that usually draws large crowds to the island’s Atlantic shore: Fourth of July fireworks.

Key West City Manager Greg Veliz brought the application from the Rotary Club of Key West to the commission at its Tuesday evening meeting.

“Basically I wasn’t going to be the one that canceled Fourth of July,” Veliz said.

The club has been setting off the fireworks from the pier at the end of White Street for 45 years.

— Nancy Klingener, WLRN

Health Experts On Large Crowds And Coronavirus

Health experts worry COVID-19 cases could rise because of the reopening of restaurants and businesses, as well as large gatherings that are part of nationwide protests.

Epidemiologist Perry Brown is a professor at Florida A&M University. He says a spike in positive coronavirus cases around the county is likely to happen.

“I would love to be wrong because the outcome would be the best outcome but again my fear is that some of these things that are happening now with both the relaxation as well as the mass gatherings will contribute to a second wave,” Brown said.

Faiy Al, a student at Florida State University, said worries about the coronavirus aren’t her main concern. She joined a protest Monday in front of the state Capitol and says right now, there are bigger issues to worry about than COVID 19.

“Honestly I’ve kind of forgotten about COVID-19 because all I can think about is why they keep killing us,” she said. “Like I don’t even have time to worry about COVID-19 because, COVID-19 I mean there’s ways I can go to the hospital to get, and I mean with my age group I’m young enough to fight it. But if a cop is in my face and shoots me right away I can’t fight that.

Brown says he expects test results to reflect the opening of more businesses and the recent protests within 5 to 14 days. Over the weekend health officials reported more than 2,000 new cases in Florida, and 47 deaths.

— Blaise Gainey, WFSU

Emergency Room Visits Drop

The number of emergency room visits nationally between March 29 and April 25 decreased 42 percent compared to the previous year, but the number of visits for infectious-disease screenings or exposures increased four-fold, according to a report released Wednesday by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of emergency department visits averaged 1.2 million per week during the period, down from an average of 2.1 million visits during the same period last year, according to the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report.

The lowest number of emergency room visits occurred during the period from April 12 to April 18, the report said.

And while visits increased during the week of May 24 to May 30, they still were 26 percent less than during the same time in 2019.

— News Service Of Florida

