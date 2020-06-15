Latest On Coronavirus: 2,000 More State Cases, Cruise Workers Trapped At Sea, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of Sun, June 14, according to the Florida Department of Health:

75,568 — Positive Tests | 2,931— Deaths

Florida Reports 2,000 More Cases

Another 2,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Florida Sunday, the second-highest number of positive tests reported in a single day statewide since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health.

total of 2,016 new cases were reported Sunday, following a record-breaking number of news cases on Saturday: 2,581. It continued a several-day-long trend of significantly more new cases.

Statewide, 2,931 people have died as a result of COVID-19, with state health officials reporting six more deaths Sunday. None of the reported deaths were in the Tampa Bay area.

A total of 369 more people tested positive in the Tampa Bay area, the second-highest number of cases in a day. The previous high, of 492 cases, was reported Saturday. [Read more]

— Mary Shedden

Cruise Workers Trapped At Sea

More than 40,000 cruise ship workers are still stuck at sea because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The Miami Herald reports that at least 42,000 workers remain trapped on cruise ships without paychecks. Some are still suffering from COVID-19 three months after the industry shut down.

Cruise lines stopped sailing in mid-March after several high-profile outbreaks at sea.

More than 600 people fell ill aboard Carnival Corp.’s Diamond Princess while it was quarantined off the coast of Japan. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has prohibited cruises in U.S. waters through July 24.

Some cruise ship workers have started being repatriated to their home countries.

— Associated Press

MLS Player Tests Positive Weeks Before Orlando Tournament

A player for Major League Soccer has tested positive for coronavirus, just three weeks before a tournament is scheduled to be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando.