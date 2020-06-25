Latest On Coronavirus: New Cases Top 5,000 For Second Day, Guide To Mask Orders, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: New Cases Top 5,000 For Second Day, Guide To Mask Orders, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of Wednesday, June 24, according to the Florida Department of Health:

114,018 — Positive Tests | 3,327 — Deaths

New Coronavirus Cases Top 5,000 In Florida For Second Straight Day

Another 5,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida, the state health department reported on Thursday.

Though it’s a decrease from Wednesday’s record high for reported daily cases of 5,511, Thursday’s total of 5,004 was the second highest total ever reported.

The number of cases has been increasing rapidly in Florida over the past three weeks from an average of less than a thousand cases per day. Today’s increase brings the state’s total number of positive coronavirus cases to 114,018. The state also reported 46 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths in Florida to 3,327.

In the Tampa Bay area, the state reported another 1,049 positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday and 17 deaths. [Read more]

— Julio Ochoa

Where To Wear A Mask: A County-By-County Breakdown

With more than 109,000 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, governments across the state are looking at ways to stem the increase.

Starting last week, cities including St. Petersburg and Tampa began requiring that businesses and patrons wear masks in public.

And some counties now are joining that call for wearing masks and maintaining social distance to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Here’s a guide to where masks are now mandatory in public places across Tampa Bay. [Read more]

— Mary Shedden

Tampa Bay Comic Con Canceled

Tampa Bay Comic Con will not be held next month.

Organizers announced the cancellation. They say the city of Tampa was not comfortable holding such a large-scale event with the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Just last month, they said the weekend convention would go on as planned starting July tenth. This drew mixed reactions from fans who thought it was not wise to gather in such a large crowd during the pandemic. [Read more]

— Carl Lisciandrello

Plan For Reopening Hillsborough Schools

As Hillsborough County students prepare for school in August, the district is working on what that return will look like.

During a school board workshop on Tuesday, Superintendent Addison Davis presented three models for reopening, each linked to different levels of spread of the disease. [Read more]

— Alysia Cruz

Families Find Alternatives To Nursing Homes

Concern over the spread of the coronavirus has some families opting to move elderly parents out of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Even in places without diagnosed cases of coronavirus, communal activities have been suspended and residents are being asked to stay in their own rooms. They can’t have dinner with friends or take part in crafts or game nights.

Diane Arbetta of Sarasota says that seclusion affected the health of her 100-year old mother. [Read more]

— Cathy Carter

