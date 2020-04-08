Latest On Coronavirus: 6 More Tampa Bay Deaths, How To Help Food Banks, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: 6 More Tampa Bay Deaths, How To Help Food Banks, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

— Lisa Peakes

Food Banks: How To Help, And Get Help

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic are taking a toll on how and where people are getting food. While supplies are sometimes taxed in some grocery stores, people without jobs and without an income still need to eat.

Throughout Tampa Bay, food banks and pantries are attempting to serve the community. Here are some of their stories: [Read more]

— Vanessa Henry

DeBartolos Donate $7.65M To Tampa General Hospital

Former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr., who now lives in the Tampa Bay area, has donated $7.65 million to Tampa General Hospital to help support their COVID-19 relief efforts.

DeBartolo and his wife, Candy, made the donation over five months, according to a news release.

It includes money to pay for equipment, including ventilators, and to open a dedicated unit to treat COVID-19 patients.

“It is critical that, in times of need, our community members with the means to do so find ways to give back and support our first responders who are on the front lines of this battle,” DeBartolo said in the release. “I have been so encouraged by the outpouring of love from our community and wanted to do something to honor these health care heroes.”

Forbes lists DeBartolo as the 319th richest person in the U.S. with a net worth of $2.6 billion. He runs DeBartolo Holdings out of his Tampa office, and in 2007, co-founded the Brooks-DeBartolo Collegiate High School with former Bucs linebacker Derrick Brooks, a fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer.

— Carl Lisciandrello

Pinellas Clarifies Essential Services List

To help local businesses comply with public safety rules under the statewide and county “Safer at Home” orders, Pinellas County has issued expanded guidance on which services are considered essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings, animal shelters, automotive dealers and repair shops, bicycle shops, gun sales, insurance, moving companies and Realtors are among the essential services added to the existing guidance.

The updated guidance also adds several types of businesses to a list of non-essential services, which means they must close under the order. These include: boat and kayak sales, charters and rentals, tailors and alterations, yard, garage and estate sales and others.

— Mark Schreiner

Florida Attorney General Warns Of Price Gouging

Florida’s Attorney General is cracking down on price gouging for supplies meant to stop the spread of COVID-19. That includes protective masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant.

The agency says it saw third-party sellers on Amazon hiking prices and has issued more than 40 subpoenas. Attorney General Ashley Moody released a video on her YouTube page urging Floridians to report price gouging when they see it.

“Our office has secured more than $100,000 in refunds for consumers and issued dozens of subpoenas to further our price gouging investigations,” Moody said. “We will not relent in these efforts to protect Floridians from gouging and COVID-19 related scams during this unprecedented time of crisis.”

There are three ways to report price gouging. People can call 1-866-9NO-SCAM, visit MyFloridaLegal.com, or download a price gouging reporting app called NO SCAM.

— Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

