Latest On Coronavirus: USF Going Online After Thanksgiving, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: USF Going Online After Thanksgiving, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, according to the Florida Department of Health:

51,918 – Florida Residents | 1,367 – Non-Florida Residents | 2,364 – Deaths

USF: Online-Only Classes After Thanksgiving

The Florida Board of Governors is scheduled to talk about plans for reopening the state’s twelve public universities Thursday.

The University of South Florida released a revised calendar for the fall semester ahead of that meeting.

While the school plans to offer some face-to-face classes and activities in the fall, all classes and final exams will be online only after the Thanksgiving break. That means the last day of on-campus classes will now be November 25, as opposed to December 4 as previously planned. [Read more]

— Mark Schreiner

Sarasota Clinic Issuing Refunds For Unapproved Test Kits

A Sarasota clinic that sold unapproved COVID-19 test kits will be giving more than $9,000 in refunds to consumers.

A release from the office of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said PrecisionMed Pharmacy sent more than 1,000 text messages to people living in the Tampa Bay area, selling at-home test kits for $85 each. [Read more]

— Mark Schreiner

Disney, SeaWorld Unveil Plans To Reopen

The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force approved plans Wednesday for both Disney World and SeaWorld parks to reopen. Disney spokesman Jim McPhee says Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom would reopen July 11, while Hollywood Studios and Epcot would reopen July 15. Next, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Gov. Ron DeSantis would need to sign off on the plans. SeaWorld hopes to open its three Orlando theme parks to the public on June 11. [Read more] — Abe Aboraya, WMFE Dolphins Stadium Unveils Drive-In Movies It's as close to the end zone as Miami Dolphins fans are going to get for now. Months after hosting the Super Bowl, Hard Rock Stadium is converting into both a drive-in and open-air move theater. The stadium's new drive-in will accommodate up to 230 cars, while the open-air theater offers a more intimate viewing experience on the plaza. Guests can even order food and drinks online and have them delivered while enjoying the show. Stadium officials say they will show classic Miami Dolphins content and family-friendly movies while following social distancing guidelines. They did not say when tickets would go on sale. — Associated Press