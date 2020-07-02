Latest On Coronavirus: 6,500 More Daily Cases, Where To Celebrate Fourth Of July Safely, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of Wednesay, July 1, according to the Florida Department of Health:

158,997 — Positive Tests | 3,550 — Deaths

State Records Over 6,500 Positive Cases

According to the Florida Department of Health’s Wednesday report, 158,997 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, an increase of 6,563 positive tests since Tuesday.

It’s the second straight day the number of new cases surpassed 6,000, and the eighth straight day they’ve surpassed 5,000.

In the Tampa Bay area, the state reported 1,753 more people tested positive in the 24 hours since the Tuesday report.

Sarasota County reported 119 new positive tests, the highest daily increase yet for the county.

The state also reported 45 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 3,550.

Of the more than 45,000 tests reported Tuesday, 16.5% came back positive.

— Lisa Peakes

Fourth Of July Celebrations Continue Across Tampa Bay

Fourth of July celebrations across the country are being cancelled amidst the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, and most of the Tampa Bay region is following suit.

But some communities have found alternative ways to keep their events going while still following social distancing and other coronavirus prevention guidelines.

Here’s a list of where you can celebrate Independence Day across Tampa Bay.

— Alysia Cruz

Pence In Tampa Today To Talk Coronavirus With DeSantis

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Tampa this afternoon to discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.