Latest On Coronavirus: 67 More Tampa Bay Cases, Superintendents On Reopening Schools, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: 67 More Tampa Bay Cases, Superintendents On Reopening Schools, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, according to the Florida Department of Health:

41,236 – Florida Residents | 1,166 – Non-Florida Residents | 1,827 – Deaths

Florida Cases Exceed 42,000

Florida health officials report 42,402 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state; an increase of 479 since Tuesday.

Sixty-seven of those cases were found in people from the Tampa Bay area.

Statewide, 1,827 people have died due to complications from the coronavirus; an increase of 48 since Tuesday.

The Department of Health confirmed 6 deaths in the Tampa Bay region Wednesday. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

Superintendents On How To Reopen Schools

The call for defined guidelines from the state on what steps will be needed to reopen schools is now coming from district superintendents.

The Florida Association of District School Superintendents wants specific guidance on things like student-to-teacher ratio, what to do for large gatherings like lunch and recess, and how many students can ride buses at one time. It also wants a list of personal protective items that must be in each classroom.

Michael Grego is superintendent for Pinellas County Schools, and is on the Association’s board of directors. He discussed the organization’s request during Wednesday’s state Board of Education meeting.

“We know there is still a tremendous amount of uncertainty, but having statewide parameters and conditions allows the districts, then, to truly plan for local context,” Grego told the board. [Read more]

— Ryan Dailey, WFSU

Survey Says People Favor Wearing Masks

A new survey shows a majority of respondents favor requiring people to wear face masks in public. But a large portion says the responses to the pandemic could be worse than the disease.

The Sunshine State Survey was done by the University of South Florida and Nielsen, to get the public’s reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. USF Assistant Professor Joshua Scacco says one of the big surprises is nearly eight in 10 people support the state requiring the use of facemasks.

“We’ve all seen, either in social media or in the news, individuals complaining or screaming or protesting about wearing face masks or businesses closing, those types of things,” he said. “And what we’ve seen is widespread support among the individuals surveyed for face masks.” [Read more]

— Steve Newborn

How The HEROES Act Breaks Down

Florida would get billions of dollars for coronavirus relief through the latest federal aid package proposed by the House, known as the “HEROES Act.”

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Tampa) outlined some of the highlights of the $3 trillion package during a virtual meeting with area leaders on Wednesday. [Read more]

– Stephanie Colombini

Adjusting To Pregnancy In A Pandemic

Pregnancy is supposed to be a magical time for mothers and their families. But it can also be scary, and the coronavirus is making it more so.

More than 40,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida and nearly 2,000 have died. But amid the sickness and uncertainly, life goes on; and new life begins.

“Becoming a mom for the first time is this incredible magical, scary, life changing experience in and of itself,” said Robyn Odegard Steckel, who is 37 weeks pregnant.

“There’s a lot of feelings of confusion, love, isolation, loneliness, fear, but love, love, love, right, around becoming a mother and then just throw it into a pandemic.” [Read more]

— Daylina Miller

