Latest on Coronavirus: 9 Deaths In Manatee Friday; Some Beaches Can Open; 3 Dead At Nursing Home - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest on Coronavirus: 9 Deaths In Manatee Friday; Some Beaches Can Open; 3 Dead At Nursing Home

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6 p.m.. Friday, April 17, according to the Florida Department of Health:

24,066 – Florida Residents | 9 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 687 – Non-Florida Residents | 726 – Deaths

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

Florida’s New Cases Near 25,000

Florida saw an increase of 1,413 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The Department of Health reported 24,753 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

726 people have died from the coronavirus – an increase of 58 since Thursday evening.

Manatee County reported nine deaths between Thursday and Friday evenings – the largest daily increase for any Tampa Bay county since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Sarasota County listed five new deaths; Pinellas reported two; Hillsborough and Polk counties each listed one.

The Pinellas deaths are believed to have been residents of a Seminole nursing home that was evacuated Friday. The medical examiner’s office in Pinellas County reported a third person at the home died – a date on that death was not reported.

The patients, an 84-year-old woman, 74-year-old man, and 66-year-old man were among dozens of people who were evacuated after the virus spread through the nursing home.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 6 p.m. Friday, April 17:

Hillsborough: 924 (883 local, 41 non-resident)

Pinellas: 565 (524 local, 41 non-resident)

Manatee: 326 (324 local, 2 non-resident)

Polk: 316 (310 local, 6 non-resident)

Sarasota: 274 (259 local, 15 non-resident)

Pasco:192 (185 local, 7 non-resident)

Hernando: 83 (79 local, 4 non-residents)

DeSantis Says Some Areas Can Open Parks, Beaches

Governor Ron DeSantis and his newly-formed task force are working on reopening the state during the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. DeSantis said some municipalities should feel free to start opening parks and beaches, with physical distancing guidelines. It comes as his administration faces increased scrutiny for its response to the coronavirus.

On the Florida Roundup, hosts Tom Hudson and Melissa Ross spoke to Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez and Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried about some of the challenges the state now faces. Listen to the broadcast here.

