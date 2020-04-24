Latest On Coronavirus: Another Big Jump In Deaths, Hillsborough To Consider Reopening, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Another Big Jump In Deaths, Hillsborough To Consider Reopening, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Thursday, April 23, according to the Florida Department of Health:

28,843– Florida Residents | 805 – Non-Florida Residents | 987 – Deaths

Another Deadly Day Across Florida

The daily death toll from COVID-19 in Florida again increased by 60 on Thursday. It was a repeat of Wednesday’s daily increase; the second-largest since April 14th.

987 people have died from the coronavirus statewide, including nine deaths recorded Thursday in the Tampa Bay area.

The 11 a.m. report from the Department of Health showed two women who had been in contact with others known to have COVID-19 died in Manatee County. One was 80, the other 75. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

Hillsborough Moving Toward Ropening Business

Members of the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group are slowly moving toward reopening the county for business.

The board delayed a vote Thursday until Monday on possibly lifting or modifying the county’s stay-at-home order.

They chose to wait until Governor Ron DeSantis takes action on the statewide policy, which could happen as soon as today. [Read more]

— Steve Newborn

Florida’s Coronavirus Cases Have Peaked But Danger Remains

National coronavirus models and some state officials agree that the peak infection rate in Florida has come and gone. That has prompted some to question models that predicted more doom and gloom and call for the state to re-open.

But it’s not that simple, said Thomas Unnasch, co-director for the Center for Global Health Infectious Disease Research at the University of South Florida. [Read more]

— Daylina Miller

Return To Normalcy A Year Away For Hard Rock Casino

The head of Hard Rock International – which runs the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa – thinks it’s going to take at least a year until his company’s business gets back to normal.

Jim Allen is Chairman and CEO of the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s gaming company.

He told CNBC Wednesday that they’re looking forward to reopening their hotels, casinos, and restaurants after COVID-19 forced them to shut down. Hard Rock owns properties in 76 countries worldwide.

— Mark Schreiner

Publix To Assist Food Banks

Publix says it will buy fresh produce and milk from Florida farmers and southeastern dairies and donate the staples to food banks.

The Lakeland-based grocery chain says it will donate the fresh produce and milk to Feeding America-member food banks.

— Amy Green, WMFE

