Latest On Coronavirus: Pinellas Jail Deputy Tests Positive For Covid-19, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Pinellas Jail Deputy Tests Positive For Covid-19, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Saturday, April 4, according to the Florida Department of Health.

11,173 – Florida Residents | 9 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 372 – Non-Florida Residents | 195 – Deaths

Pinellas Jail Deputy Tests Positive For COVID-19

A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked at the county jail has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The deputy was last working at the jail on March 19, and according to the sheriff’s office, health officials have identified all inmates and staff who come in contact with the deputy. All were screened and found to have no symptoms.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said it does not believe that any of those people will test positive, as it’s been more than 14 days since they had contact with the infected deputy. That’s the window for developing symptoms.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy is recovering and will remain out of work for the foreseeable future.

– Mary Shedden

Another Cruise Ship With Virus Victims Docks In Florida

Another cruise ship with coronavirus victims on board, including two fatalities, has docked in Florida. Princess Cruises spokeswoman Negin Kamali said in an email Saturday the Coral Princess ship docked in Miami. The ship with 1,020 passengers and 878 crew members had been in limbo for days.

As of Thursday, Kamali said seven passengers and five crew members had tested positive for the coronavirus. The cruise line says anyone in need of hospitalization will disembark first. Those fit to fly will begin leaving Sunday, while others who have symptoms of respiratory illness will remain on board until cleared by ship doctors.

– Associated Press

2 Florida Officers Die From Coronavirus, Cases Top 11,000

Officials say two Florida law enforcement officers have died from coronavirus as the number of positive cases in the state topped 11,500. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release saying 38-year-old Sgt. Jose Diaz Ayala died Saturday. He had underlying health conditions. Ayala had been with the department 14 years.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said 39-year-old Deputy Shannon Bennett died Friday night from the disease. Tony said at a news conference Saturday that Bennett was a 12-year veteran of the agency. There have been at least 195 virus-related deaths in Florida.

– Associated Press

